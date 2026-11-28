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The Brief At least one person was taken into custody Saturday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during multiple operations in Vallejo. The Vallejo Police Department was not involved in the activities, police said on social media.



At least one person was taken into custody Saturday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during multiple operations in Vallejo, police said.

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ICE activity was reported at the intersections of Auto Mall Parkway and North Ascot Parkway, off Interstate Highway 80 near the Northgate area; Alabama Street and Marin Street, in the St. Vincent's Hill neighborhood; and in the 300 block of San Marino Avenue, in West Vallejo.

The Vallejo Police Department was not involved in the activities, police said on social media.

California law sets limitations on the use of state and local law enforcement resources for federal immigration enforcement, police said.