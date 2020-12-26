Crews called to clear oil, water from I-280 offramp after vehicle fire

Caltrans crews have been called to clear oil and water from a flooded freeway ramp where a garbage truck caught fire Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fire was reported at about 8:20 a.m. on the Cesar Chavez Street offramp from northbound Interstate Highway 280, the CHP said.

San Francisco firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m., the ramp remained closed.