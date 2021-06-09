Crews contain 10-acre vegetation fire in Morgan Hill

article

Crews contained a vegetation fire in Morgan Hill on Wednesday that burned 10 acres and threatened one structure.

CalFire SCU first Tweeted about the incident at 11:17 a.m., saying the size of the fire was about ¼ acre.

By 11:24 a.m., the agency said that the vegetation fire had spread to 10 acres. By 2 p.m. the fire was fully contained. All resources were then released.

People were asked to avoid the area of Sunnyside and W. Edmundson Court in Morgan Hill as additional crews battled the wildfire.

There were no reported injuries.