Crews contain 117-acre brushfire near I-80 in Fairfield

Fairfield Fire Department contained a 117-acre brushfire in the area of Redtop Road and McGary Road Friday evening, the agency said.

12 houses were threatened. However, no buildings were lost due to the quick response, the department said.

Smoke from the fire, reported around 5 p.m., could be seen all

around the Fairfield area.

Crews will remain on the scene for mop up and monitoring, the department said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.