Crews Fire near Gilroy burns more than 5,000 acres

Firefighters spent a second day battling a wildfire east of Gilroy.

As of Monday evening, the Crews Fire has now burned 5,400 acres north of Highway 152 following favorable weather conditions Sunday night.

"We made a lot of headway overnight with good conditions," said Luisa Rapport with Santa Clara County Fire Department and public information officer of the incident.

Two structures have already burned with 30 more threatened according to fire officials.

70 residents have been evacuated from their homes between Highway 152 and Gilroy Hot Springs.

Rapport says one firefighter had a minor injury.

For the second straight day water-dropping aircraft attacked the fire from above.

The fire started Sunday afternoon when firefighters responded to a structure fire on Crews Road.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Gilroy Senior Center.

As of Monday afternoon, two people phoned for assistance but no one showed up in-person.

Organizers say new precautions are in place because of the pandemic.

"We're prepared to screen clients who show up and provide them with a safe space with hand-washing and social distancing and masks if they need it," said Terry Kearney with the Silicon Valley Red Cross.

COVID-19 hasn't changed how crews fight fire but has changed some logistics.

Status briefings are more spread out and firefighters are given packaged meals instead of the traditional food service line.

More than 350 fire personnel from as far south as San Diego have responded to help.

"We had an incredibly busy weekend all throughout the Bay Area with fireworks activity, fire activity and so to be able to call crews from outside Santa Clara County and throughout the state is critical," said Rapport.

Evacuations have been lifted in Morgan Hill after firefighters controlled the Park Fire which started late on the Fourth of July and burned 340 acres near Anderson Reservoir.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.