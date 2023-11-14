Crews rescue 5 from San Francisco Mission District fire

Crews rescued five people from a two-alarm fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in the Mission District.

Capt. Jonathan Baxter said three of those five were taken to the hospital.

Video on Citizen App showed firefighters helping the people onto their ladder, propped up against the three-story building, one person at a time.

The fire broke out about 6 a.m. at 21st and Valencia streets.

An arson investigator was called out to the scene.