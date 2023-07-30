Crews rescue paraglider found at bottom of cliff in Daly City

article

A paraglider was rescued by helicopter out of Mussel Rock on Saturday, according to authorities.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Daly City and Pacifica Fire Departments, AMR San Mateo and CHP H-30 all responded to Mussel Rock on reports of a "paraglider down" in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries on the bottom of an approximately 300-foot cliff.

After being hoisted onto a rescue device the victim was placed into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, CHP said.