Crews respond to brush fire in Potrero Hill

Smoke visible in the Potrero Hill area Wednesday night was due to a brush fire nearby, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The brush fire started on the hill behind homes near San Bruno Avenue and 19th Street. Video shared to social media shows at least three SFFD vehicles on the scene.

In a second video shared by SFFD, flames can be seen stretching up from the hill behind a fence.

Firefighters are attacking the fire through side yards, SFFD said. Community members are asked to avoid the area while fire crews work.