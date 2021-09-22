Crews responding to vegetation fire near Schellville in Sonoma County

Crews are responding to a 40-acre vegetation fire burning in the town of Schellville in Sonoma County. The incident is named the Fremont Fire.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Fremont Drive and Napa Road.

There are currently no evacuations, but that could change if the rate of spread accelerates, according to Cal Fire.

There are traffic delays on Highway 121 heading west at the Napa-Sonoma County line, officials report.

Police are asking members of the public to stay out of the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.