Crews tackle vegetation fire in Hercules; I-80 affected

article

Firefighters on Monday morning battled a vegetation fire in Hercules, which will likely affect traffic on Interstate 80 for a while as crews work to beat back the flames.

The Crocket Fire Department tweeted about the fire about 9:30 a.m., saying that structures were being threatened but that the fire should be under control shortly.

Still, firefighters said they would have to occupy part of the westbound side of I-80 for a "prolonged period."

The fire falls within the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District.