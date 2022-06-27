Crews tackle vegetation fire in Hercules; I-80 affected
article
HERCULES, Calif. - Firefighters on Monday morning battled a vegetation fire in Hercules, which will likely affect traffic on Interstate 80 for a while as crews work to beat back the flames.
The Crocket Fire Department tweeted about the fire about 9:30 a.m., saying that structures were being threatened but that the fire should be under control shortly.
Still, firefighters said they would have to occupy part of the westbound side of I-80 for a "prolonged period."
The fire falls within the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District.