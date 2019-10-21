Critics denounce San Francisco political billboard as racist, offensive

article

Several San Francisco leaders and community groups on Monday plan to denounce a campaign billboard that they say is racist and offensive.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the NAACP and the Latino Democrats plan to hold a news conference denouncing the billboard, which is in the south of market neighborhood, on a side street off Harrison between 9th and 10th streets.

The ad is for Ellen Lee Zhou, a candidate running for San Francisco mayor, who is hoping to unseat incumbent London Breed.

The billboard shows a cartoon depiction of a woman kicking back at a desk, with a cigarette and wad of cash in her hand. The billboard also says, “Stop slavery and human trafficking in San Francsico,” with the image of a child appearing to be kidnapped.

In several interviews she did over the weekend, Zhou says the image is supposed to depict Breed and is supposed to highlight the problem of homelessness in the city.



A political consultant for Breed's re-election campaign says there will also be another event on Monday morning, in which some of the city's elected officials will also condemn the billboard.

