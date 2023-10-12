Crossing guard in Pleasanton suffers head injuries after being struck by SUV

A driver in a white SUV struck a crossing guard in Pleasanton on Thursday, sending the man to the hospital and shutting down a road for several hours.

Lieutenant Erik Silacci said the accident was reported before 8 a.m. on Vineyard Avenue at Adams Way near Valley View Elementary.

Officers helped the crossing guard and he was taken to the hospital with head injuries, Silacci said.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Silacci said that alcohol and drugs do not seem to be factors.

The intersection has a cross-walk and a school crossing sign.

And Pleasanton police reminded the public to pay attention while driving.



