Crowds flock to Yosemite in record numbers; up to 5-hour wait to enter park

If you're headed to Yosemite National Park this holiday weekend, get ready for big crowds.

Officials say the park has been so busy that some visitors have been forced to turn around.

According to the Chronicle, some visitors have had to wait up to five hours just to get into Yosemite.

Huge crowds are expected this summer, as you no longer need a reservation to enter the park.

The park has been regularly posting updates on social media about entry and parking limits. According to these posts, most Yosemite Valley parking has been completely full by early morning.

But traffic will hopefully ease soon. Starting last Saturday, Glacier Point Road opened for weekends, and it will open full-time on July 15.

Yosemite National Park says if you have a trip planned in the next few weeks, you might want to reconsider your plans.