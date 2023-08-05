Hundreds pack Pacifica beach for World Dog Surfing Championships

article

Pacifica was the scene of another big surfing event, and this one was perfect for the dog days of summer.

The World Dog Surfing Championship drew hundreds Saturday morning to the Linda Mar State Beach.

Dog surfers from across the country competed to find out who was top dog riding the waves.

The canines wore specifically designed wetsuits and goggles as they surfed the ocean waters off the Pacific Coast.

Crowds bundled in coats and blankets sat under the morning fog to watch them compete for gold.

