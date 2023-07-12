CSU students, faculty protest tuition hike proposal

Hundreds of Cal State University students and faculty members protested outside the Board of Trustees' financial committee meeting Tuesday in Long Beach.

They were showing their opposition to a proposal to raise tuition by six percent in each of the next five academic years.

A report from May showed the CSU system is facing a funding gap upward of $1 billion.

Several trustees say they understand the opposition to tuition hikes, but because of the university's financial situation, it's the best option they have.

Opponents, however, say the proposal puts an unfair burden on students.

The proposed six percent tuition increase comes at a time when students are grappling with an unprecedented rise in the total costs of basic needs, a financial aid crisis and declining enrollment.

Right now, full-time undergraduate students pay just under $5,800 a year in tuition. By the 2028-29 academic year, this increase would bring tuition to a little over $7,600 a year.

An analysis of the CSU budget shows the state covers 60 percent of the system's operating costs, with the other 40 percent coming from tuition.

During the 1980s, the state paid for 90 percent of CSU's operating costs.

The full board of trustees is expected to vote on the tuition increase proposal in September.