Curry scores 23 in return, but Raptors clinch playoff spot

Steph Curry
Associated Press
Steph Curry scores 23 in his return to the court after missing 58 games over the last four months due to a hand injury.

SAN FRANCISCO - Stephen Curry scored 23 points for Golden State in his anticipated return after missing more than four months with a broken left hand, but the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors 121-113 to clinch a playoff spot.

After missing 58 games, Curry led Golden State out of the tunnel to a big ovation -- as loud as his neon sneakers, one pink and one yellow. He missed his first two shots but had three quick assists, including a no-look, behind-the-back dish to Andrew Wiggins.

He finished with seven assists and seven rebounds in 27 minutes. Norman Powell scored a career-high 37 points for Toronto, which won in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals.