Cyclists struck, killed by lumber on truck in Napa County

Two bicyclists died after lumber on a flatbed truck apparently shifted and hit them as they rode along Silverado Trail in Napa County on Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to a collision between the two bicyclists and a three-axle 2018 Freightliner flatbed truck on Silverado Trail north of Oak Knoll Avenue, CHP Officer Vince Pompliano said.

A preliminary investigation found that the two bicyclists and the truck were both going north on the roadway when the load of lumber shifted on the flatbed and struck the bicyclists, Pompliano said.

One bicyclist, a man believed to be about 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene while the second bicyclist, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and succumbed to her injuries there, the CHP spokesperson said.

The truck driver, a 55-year-old man from Vallejo, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Pompliano said. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.