CZU Lighting Complex fires up to 35 percent containment

The CZU Lightning Complex fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz had edged up to 35 percent containment Sunday morning, but Cal Fire cautioned about "very warm and dry conditions" forecast for the coming week.

The fires have claimed 84,600 acres since being ignited by lightning strikes on Aug. 16, destroying 755 residences and damaging 84.

More than 9,300 structures remain threatened.

One civilian has died and one injured.

Damage inspection of burned areas is 90 percent complete, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders remain in place for portions of both counties.