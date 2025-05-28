DA dismisses charges and $33M fine against Radius Recycling in Oakland

Operators of a metal crushing plant in West Oakland will not face criminal charges in connection to a large fire two years ago that hampered air quality.

The Bay Area News Group reports that Alameda County prosecutors reversed course, and dismissed the criminal case against Radius Recycling, formerly known as Schnitzer Steel.

DA Ursula Jones said she decided to withdraw, because she didn't know if it could prove the case, and convict those responsible.

Former DA Pamela Price announced before her recall that she was going after the company and seeking up to $33 million in fines.

The 2023 fire led to public complaints and concerns about air quality.

