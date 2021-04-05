New cell-phone video shows officer fatally shooting Tyrell Wilson in Danville

article

New cell phone video of last month's fatal police shooting in Danville shows Officer Andrew Hall firing his weapon on Tyrell Wilson, who was a homeless and mentally-ill Black man.

The graphic video is shot from inside a bystander's vehicle. The witness sounds stunned as he verbalizes what he is seeing from his perspective.

The video shows Hall advancing on Wilson who is backing up before he fires a single fatal gunshot.

Wilson's family attorney John Burris on Monday called the incident a "cold murder" and that there was no provocation for deadly force.

The shooting on March 11 happened when law enforcement responded to calls of a man throwing rocks onto Interstate 680 traffic while standing from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass.

According to the officer's statement, Wilson, 32, pulled out a folding knife when Hall approached him and attempted to speak with him. Hall discharged his weapon after he said he ordered him to drop the knife several times, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said. Danville contracts their policing out to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department.

Burris had previously said Wilson's parents were concerned over the truthfulness of the police account of the incident. Wilson died March 17, nearly a week after the shooting.

Dozens protested Wilson's fatal shooting at the end of March. Demonstrators marched near the area where Wilson was killed.

Hall previously shot and killed Laudemer Arboleda in Danville in 2018. Police dash cam and police-worn body camera footage of that shooting shows Hall firing his weapon at a fleeing vehicle.

Hall has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Warning: Videos contain graphic images and language.