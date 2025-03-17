Expand / Collapse search

Daly City fire displaces 5 elderly care facility

By Gabe Agcaoili
Published  March 17, 2025 11:57am PDT
Daly City
Bay City News
article

North County Fire Authority logo

The Brief

    • A fire broke out at an elderly care facility in Daly City on Sunday morning.
    • Five people were displaced as a result.
    • The fire caused no injuries to first responders or to residents.

Daly City, Calif - Five people were displaced following a fire at an elderly care facility in Daly City on Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters from the North County Fire Authority were alerted to a structure fire at 75 Surrey Court. They found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story residential care facility, Heirloom Gardens of Daly City.  

No Injuries

What we know:

Crews extinguished the fire as they searched the structure. All residents were able to evacuate and there were no injuries to firefighters or residents, fire officials said.

Featured

Woman arrested after allegedly pulling horse tail in Daly City, 5-year-old thrown off
article

Woman arrested after allegedly pulling horse tail in Daly City, 5-year-old thrown off

Daly City police have arrested a 29-year-old woman after they said she pulled a horse's tail earlier this month, causing the animal to buck and throw a 5-year-old to the ground. 

Displaced residents have reportedly found other accommodations. Fire officials did not immediately provide details on what caused the blaze.

The Source: Bay City News

Daly City