Daly City gym custodian followed home and shot dead by member who flouted rules: DA

A 60-year-old custodian at a Daly City gym was shot and killed near his home by a gunman who had repeatedly violated gym etiquette, authorities said Thursday.

"The confrontation here was over cleanliness at the gym," said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Investigators say the deadly weekend shooting resulted from an argument over the suspect’s ongoing behavior issues at the Fitness 19 gym at the Westlake Shopping Center.

The victim was Rolando Yanga, a grandfather and father of four.

His wife of 24 years told KTVU he was a loving husband and hard worker who was always giving of himself.

Wagstaffe said the victim had told the suspect, Maarij Afridi, 21, he wasn’t following the rules while at the gym.

"Walking around barefoot, not taking care of cleaning things, putting things in the toilet that didn’t belong there - and the victim called him out on it," Wagstaffe said.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, Yanga left the gym in his Nissan Frontier pickup truck and drove to South Mayfair Avenue where he lives. Authorities say he was followed by the suspect, who was being driven by his mother.

Surveillance video shows the victim driving past, followed closely by a second car.

A few moments later, gunfire erupts.

"It’s an execution murder," Wagstaffe said. He said the suspect fired about eight shots from a 10mm handgun.

"Gets within 15 feet of him and opens fire on him, hitting the victim, the victim went down. And the suspect then walked up to him and pumped some additional rounds into him at point-blank range," Wagstaffe said.

The shooting suspect has been charged with murder and the special circumstance of lying in wait, which means he if convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His mother, Zaib Un Nisa Afridi, 50, as been charged as an accessory.

Neighbors are shocked by the violence.

"This is crazy. You cannot take people's life. He has very good life," said Jane Kwan.

Her daughter, Janet Anolik agreed, saying, "For this to happen, it's just senseless, and it's just a terrible crime that someone can just kill someone over a dispute at the gym."

Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo knows the victim's wife.

"This is a rare occurrence here in the city of Daly City. And this tragedy, we're deeply saddened by this because this doesn't happen in our community," Manalo said.

