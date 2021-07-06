Expand / Collapse search

Daly City police investigation travels near Hayward, ATF agents involved

By KTVU staff
Published 
Hayward
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County sheriff deputies, ATF in Hayward

There is some sort of investigating involving Alameda County sheriff's deputies, the ATF and Daly City police in Hayward.

HAYWARD, Calif. - Heavy law enforcement activity was present in Hayward on Tuesday morning with Daly City police, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and federal agents from the ATF on hand.

The activity was spotted about 6 a.m. on Blossom Way near Mission Boulevard.

Video at the scene showed a drone overhead helping with the active investigation.

A Daly City sergeant confirmed that the activity was related to a "follow-up investigation" from his city, but he did not elaborate. 