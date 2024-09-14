College of Marin vandalized: police

The brief The College of Marin's Indian Valley campus was vandalized around the same time a small fire broke out A suspect was detained while firefighters put out the flames



Early Saturday morning, a fire alarm rang out at College of Marin's Indian Valley Campus in Marin, and as first responders arrived, they saw a suspect actively vandalizing a campus building.

Novato and Marin County firefighters fought the half-acre fire while Novato and College of Marin police officers with Marin County Sheriff's deputies canvassed the campus searching for the suspect.

A suspect was found and witnesses confirmed with authorities the suspect was seen vandalizing earlier on the campus around 5:30 a.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Vandalism at the Indian Valley campus in Novato

Authorities did not describe the nature of the vandalization of the campus, but video taken at the scene shows a school van sustaining damage to its windshield with glass littering around the vehicle.

Another picture shows a window punched out with a gaping hole left in the wall.

Officials said the school did not sustain fire damage. It's also unclear if the fire was connected to the suspect.

Authorities told KTVU that they believe the suspect acted alone. It's also unclear if the suspect is a student of the school or what their connection may be to the Indian Valley Campus.

The College of Marin could not be reached for comment.