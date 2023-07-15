Excessive Heat Warning: Dangerous temperatures roast Bay Area

Much of the Bay Area is under an Excessive Heat Warning this weekend. The National Weather Service said daytime temperatures will stay dangerously high through Sunday.

Experts say the further inland you go, the hotter it will get. Daytime highs are expected in thein the 70s to 90s around the bay and lower 100s inland.

Health officials stress the hot weather should be taken seriously and advise taking proper precautions. Here are some simple tips from the Centers for Disease Control to prevent any heat-related sickness:

Dress lightly

Avoid long hours outside

Drink plenty of water

Schedule outdoor activities carefully

Pace yourself

Wear sunscreen

A Spare the Air alert was issued Saturday encompassing seven Bay Area counties — including San Francisco — and half of Solano and Sonoma Counties.

On Spare the Air days, people are encouraged to only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

Smog can cause throat irritation and chest pain and is considered particularly harmful for children, seniors and people with respiratory and heart conditions.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.



