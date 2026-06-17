Danville puts the brakes on e-bikes

The Brief The Danville Town Council met Tuesday night to discuss the issue, voting unanimously in favor of the first reading of an ordinance that establishes a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit for all e-bikes and e-scooters. In addition to speed limits, the ordinance includes provisions that restrict e-bikes and e-scooters exclusively to paved trails in and around town parks and recreation areas. The proposal generated significant public comment during the city council meeting.



As e-bikes and e-scooters continue to explode in popularity, leaders in one East Bay community are moving forward with a plan to place new restrictions on the electric vehicles.

Danville hits the brakes

What we know:

The Danville Town Council met Tuesday night to discuss the issue, voting unanimously in favor of the first reading of an ordinance that establishes a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit for all e-bikes and e-scooters. Under the proposed rules, anyone caught traveling faster than 15 miles per hour could face a citation from local police.

In addition to speed limits, the ordinance includes provisions that restrict e-bikes and e-scooters exclusively to paved trails in and around town parks and recreation areas.

The proposal generated significant public comment during the meeting.

Supporters highlighted safety concerns, with one speaker noting they had experienced two near-misses that almost caused them to fall into the road, adding that some e-bikes were traveling faster than cars on the street.

However, critics argued against the specific targeting of electric options.

One speaker stated that if safety is the truly the goal, the rules should apply equally to everyone, suggesting the current ordinance singles out one type of bicycle while ignoring the same risks posed by traditional bikes. Others noted that the issue stems from riders not using good judgment rather than the vehicles themselves.

Town leaders will vote on the final wording of the ordinance at their meeting next month. If the measure passes that final vote, the new regulations are scheduled to take effect in August.