Fremont police shoot and kill allegedly armed suspect who held 2 hostages

The Brief Fremont police said an allegedly armed suspect who held two people hostage was killed by police. The DOJ is investigating. Aerial video from SkyFox showed multiple police cars and officers in the area of Walnut Avenue between California Street and Fremont Boulevard. The location of the police activity is near Carlton Senior Living and Aegis Living, both on Walnut Avenue.



A suspect was killed by police on Friday at a Fremont senior living home after allegedly showing up to the complex armed with a weapon and a duffle bag and taking two people hostage, officials said.

Fremont police activity

What we know:

According to Aegis Living, the individual showed up at the senior home after a "family dispute."

At a news conference later in the evening, Fremont police Sgt. Cooper Mauldin said dispatch got a call at around 3:38 p.m. about a person at the senior facility armed with a firearm.

"Additional calls indicated the person was last seen in a meeting room and was holding two people hostage," Mauldin said. He said multiple officers responded and located the suspect. While it's not clear what led to the officers shooting the suspect, Mauldin said the suspect was injured and then later declared dead at a local hospital.

Police did not identify the suspect, who was the only person injured in this incident. Those who were taken hostage were not identified, and it's not clear if they were residents or staff from the living facility.

Police said there were no further threats to the community.

Mauldin said in addition to Fremont police's investigation of this shooting, the California Department of Justice will be the lead investigating agency. Maudlin said it was Fremont P.D.'s investigations department that contacted California's DOJ.

Investigators are expected to be at the scene well into the night, Mauldin said.

‘Swift response’

What they're saying:

Aerial video from SkyFox taken Friday around 4 p.m. showed multiple police cars and officers in the area of Walnut Avenue between California Street and Fremont Boulevard. Walnut Ave. remains closed between Fremont Blvd. and Liberty Street.

According to Charlie Fusco, the chief marketing officer at Aegis Living, police arrived at the scene "within minutes" and took an individual into custody.

No residents, family members, or staff were hurt during the incident, Fusco said.

"We are deeply grateful to the Fremont Police Department for their swift response," he said in a statement.

Fremont police activity near Walnut Avenue, between California Street and Fremont Boulevard. July 24, 2026.

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