Downtown San Jose hosts one million visitors over the course of the World Cup games

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The Brief San Jose's downtown saw over 1 million visitors over the six weeks of the World Cup games. Celebrations were centered around San Pedro Square, which hosted family-friendly watch parties that created a landmark stretch for the restaurants, bars and other businesses in the area.



After all the World Cup celebrations have been wrapped, the flags put away and the confetti cleaned up, the city of San Jose still has reason to celebrate: over the six weeks of games, one million people visited the city’s downtown.

San Pedro Square, the city’s official Soccer Celebration Headquarters, hosted 104 watch parties that featured free, family-oriented activities, all of which combined to create a landmark stretch for the restaurants, bars and small businesses in the area.

"A million fans, families and visitors have now experienced our vision for a downtown — and a broader sports and entertainment district — that serves as a destination for the entire region," Mayor Matt Mahan said in a press release. "Over six weeks, San Pedro Square showed what is possible when we bring people together around world-class events: packed sidewalks, thriving small businesses and an energy that could be felt across our city. The World Cup may be over, but the momentum it created — and the opportunity to build on it — is just beginning."

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The San Jose Mineta International Airport also provided the opportunity for players to get a taste of the city. Airport officials coordinated 21 official team arrivals and departures, involving nine teams, including Paraguay, whose players trained at San Jose State University.

Hotels in the city also benefited — revenue per available room increased 42.3% compared to the same dates last year.

"2026 has been a whirlwind of sports excitement and a truly historic year for the City of San Jose," City Manager Jenifer Maguire said in a press release. "Our collective achievement is possible because of the outstanding contributions of our city departments and so many community partners, such as the San Jose Sports Authority, San Jose Earthquakes, Sharks Sports and Entertainment, Team San Jose, and many more. It allowed us to showcase our city on the world stage."

What's next:

The momentum continues as the city is in the midst of hosting the 20th annual CrossFit Games, which will run from July 22 to 26. Following that, Slam Jose!, a two-day community basketball festival at The Plaza in the city’s downtown, will be held on Sept. 26 and 27.

That event will feature competition for players of all ages, as well as food, music, local vendors and a $22,500 prize pool for its Pro-Am and wheelchair basketball competitions.