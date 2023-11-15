Danville WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday, give tips on long life

WWII Air Force Veteran Sam Avolicino on Tuesday celebrated his 103rd birthday and was offered the key to the city.

The mayor of Danville delivered a proclamation in his honor, as Avolicino sat next to his wife.

He told KTVU they have been married for 70 years and are proud to live in Danville.



"I just love this place, love all the people in it and my friends were always in Danville," Avolicino said with a smile on his face. "And we just love this town. It's a clean town, it's always clean and it's great."



Avolicino says his secret to living so long? Drinking good wine, eating good pasta and having a beautiful wife.



