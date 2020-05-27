Dashcam footage captured the harrowing moment a good Samaritan pulled passengers from a fiery wreck on an interstate in Massachusetts.

The video, taken on May 26, was being recorded on a device on the rear of a car when the fiery wreck was brought into view on Interstate 495 in Andover.

The driver who filmed the video, identified as Harold Greer, then drove onto the shoulder and reversed.

Greer then got out of his car to help the good Samaritan move the injured driver and passenger toward safety.

Greer stated he did not know the good Samaritan, but stated the anonymous helper held the victim’s hand while they waited for emergency personnel to arrive.

“It’s something else, when you see someone do something so great for somebody in trouble,” Greer told WMBF News.

Reports said the driver and passenger of the crashed car were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.

Storyful contributed to this story.