Daughter accused of stabbing mother to death in Berkeley

A woman was arrested after police say she fatally stabbed her mother in a Berkeley apartment on Sunday afternoon, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

The BPD reports that a call came in at 2:45 p.m. reporting a stabbing at an apartment in the 1300 block of University Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with stab wounds inside the apartment.

Another person on the property, later identified as a 23-year-old woman, was detained by police. Berkeley Fire Department arrived and declared the stab victim dead. The victim was identified as a 60-year-old woman, the mother of the 23-year-old.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Santa Rita Jail on murder charges. BPD says the department will not release any further details as the investigation continues.