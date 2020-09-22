David Campos hired as new chief of staff at SF district attorneys office

article

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has hired long-time progressive city politician David Campos as his new chief of staff, the office announced Tuesday.

“David’s lengthy record of successful advocacy for the most vulnerable, his ability to unite others around common goals, and his extensive legal experience make him perfectly suited for our office and for this important position,” Boudin said in a statement.

Campos will take over the position on Oct. 19 following the departure of Cristine Soto DeBerry earlier this month.

DeBerry left the officer after serving for nearly a decade under former District Attorney George Gascon and Boudin to act as Executive Director of the Prosecutors Alliance of California, a new reform-focused law enforcement association.

The chief of staff position in the district attorney’s office traditionally heads up the policy team, working on legislative initiatives, strategies and new programs.

Campos is well-known in San Francisco. He served two consecutive terms as District 9 Supervisor, which includes the Mission District, and is currently Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party.

Campos served three terms on the San Francisco Police Commission and worked in the City Attorney’s Office before becoming supervisor.

He is one of the most visible and outspoken members of the city’s progressive faction that has opposed Mayor London Breed and other city moderates.

After being termed out from the Board of Supervisors in 2014, he ran a famously close race for State Assembly but lost to David Chiu, another former member of the Board of Supervisors.

In 2017, he was appointed deputy county executive in Santa Clara County.

Campos was born in Guatemala and fled to the United States at age 14. After being deported with his family, he came back and went to school in Los Angeles before attending Stanford and later Harvard Law School.

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky