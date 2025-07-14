Day 6: Fremont plans garbage pickup despite ongoing strike

The Brief The Republic Services strike in the Bay Area is now on Day 6. "Substitute drivers" are supposed to pick up garbage in cities like Fremont this week. Bay Area garbage workers are striking in solidarity with the original strike in Massachusetts over pay, healthcare.



Solidarity strikes with Republic Services continued Monday on the sixth day of garbage strikes in the Bay Area, which is impacting residents of two dozen cities in Northern California.

Take the garbage bins on Gatewood Street in Fremont, for example, where bins were overflowing and causing a stink.

Fremont officials said Monday's five commercial routes will get their garbage picked up, as well as three large industrial Dumpsters.

Fremont also said that garbage will get picked up along 13 residential routes for residents who normally get their trash picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But city officials did not specify who would be picking up that garbage, other than to say they are "substitute drivers."

"It's definitely frustrating," said resident Rich Adams. "I mean, we are saving our extra trash, piling it up in the backyard. From what I understand, it’s a solidarity strike. I was hoping they were going to do it just for a week to get their point across, and I mean we optimistically have the can set out."

The transfer station on Boyce Road opened at 6 a.m. to residents and businesses for free dumping.

Other cities affected by the strike, including Half Moon Bay and Union City, have also put out community Dumpsters.

In West Contra Costa County, residents are encouraged to take their garbage to the Richmond transfer station.

In the north, Fairfield Mayor Cat Moy, Councilman Scott Tonnensen, Suisun City Councilwoman Princess Washington, and Suisun City Councilman Amit Pal said they and volunteers would help facilitate garbage pickups.

Teamsters who work for Republic Services in Massachusetts are striking for better pay and healthcare.

The closest Teamsters strike in California is in Stockton.

The other garbage workers are striking in solidarity, which includes strikes in Southern California, as well.

The Republic Services Teamsters began striking on July 3 on the East Coast, and garbage service in the Bay Area began stopping on July 8.