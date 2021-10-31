Day of the dead celebration returns to Oakland's Fruitvale district

The streets of Oakland's Fruitvale district were filled with Day of the Dead Halloween celebrations.

Dia de Los Muertos made a return this year after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The events started with a street soccer tournament for kids throughout the city of Oakland. One team full of middle school girls made their fathers proud.

"It's fantastic for the girls to play," said Zachary Wald. "They're amazing athletes. We just want to let them out and let them do their thing."

The celebration was long 12 blocks of International Boulevard at the Fruitvale Plaza in Oakland.

"In Mexico, we honor our ancestors and loved ones that have passed away," said Intzel Diaz, lead organizer for the event. "We set up ofrendas and that is what we are doing here on International boulevard."

Ofrendas are altars offering tributes to loves ones who passed away. While the entire celebration looked Halloween heavy, the theme actually focused on health and safety.

Organizers set up pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites next to a number of ofrendas, tents and even low riders.



"It's been a tradition for a couple of years now," said Miguel Munoz of Fremont. He brought his mural-painted low-rider for the event for the past seven years.

Organizers asked attendees to wear masks, while offering a number of services and entertainment. The pop-ups offered both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.