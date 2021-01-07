DC police release photos of ‘persons of interest;’ Additional security coming to Capitol Hill after chaos

D.C. police released photos on Thursday showing "persons of interest" the day after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building.

The protesters – who reportedly used irritants to get past law enforcement – were trying to halt Congress from conducting the Electoral Vote count that ultimately cemented President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee stressed that his department was supplementing Capitol police in their efforts to contain and control the situation.

In all, D.C. police have made 68 arrests in connection with what they’re describing as "unrest" – and only one of those arrestees was a D.C. resident.

Forty-one of those arrests were made in the Capitol Hill area.

Police posted a host of images showing persons of interest in connection with the incident.

In addition, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said additional security measures will be put in place for "no less than the next 30 days."

Late on Wednesday, Maryland and Virginia sent National Guard members to help enforce security in the capital. McCarthy noted that additional National Guard commitments were made by Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

According to McCarthy, there are currently 150 National Guard members on the Capitol grounds, and they would soon swell to 850.

By the weekend, 6,200 National Guard members will be in the D.C. area to support Capitol police and D.C. police, McCarthy said.

The National Guard was in the process of erecting a 7-foot non-scalable fence to protest the Capitol building, according to McCarthy. The construction began around 9 a.m.

Mayor Muriel Bowser extended a public emergency order for 15 days – through Inauguration Day.

You can report any information that might help police by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

