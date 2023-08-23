De La Salle High alum makes MLB debut pitching for San Francisco Giants

article

The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday went toe-to-toe against a team they're directly battling for a national league wild card spot.

This was also the night when 22-year-old De La Salle High School alum Kyle Harrison made his Major League debut in front of a good contingent of family and friends who made the trip to Philadelphia.

Harrison is considered San Francisco’s top pitching prospect and ranked as one of the sport’s best overall prospects.

He went 3 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs in a no-decision on 65 pitches.

The Giants got Harrison a run in the top of the first. And he was able to strike out Trea Turner.

But in the end, the Phillies beat the Giants 4-3, increasing their cushion in the wild card race.

The Giants have lost 12 of their last 16 games, falling behind Chicago and Arizona into a tie with Cincinnati for fourth in the NL wild-card standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.