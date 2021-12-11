Dead body found in Fremont under suspicious circumstances

Police are investigating a dead body that was found Friday in Fremont.

The deceased was found on the 3800 block of Decoto Road at 12:26 p.m. and is being called "suspicious."

FPD said they do not have concerns about community safety around this death.

The victim's name has not been released as the investigation remains active.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call FPD at 510-790-6800.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Fatal crash in Lafayette involving several cars