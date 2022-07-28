Dead passenger found on BART train

A deceased man was found on board the last BART train of the night to arrive at the Berryessa station on Thursday, transit officials said.

The rider was unresponsive and had no pulse, according to a BART spokesperson. He was found at 2:20 a.m. when police officers made their rounds and cleaning crews were working in the train cars.

Drug paraphernalia was allegedly in his possession and foul play is not suspected to have been a factor, according to BART.

Police administered Narcan to reverse a potential overdose, but medics declared the man to be dead at 2:55 a.m., authorities said.

The station remained closed until 6:45 a.m., forcing commuters to take a bus or find other ways of getting around.