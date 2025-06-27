Deadly car accident in Albany: Sedan falls over freeway overpass

A person in a silver Hyundai died Friday morning on the freeway near the Albany area in a crash that involved three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol and witnesses.

The 3:30 a.m. accident occurred on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 at Interstate 80 by Buchanan Street.

Visual evidence showed the Hyundai fell off the freeway overpass and landed upside down on the road below. DoorDash delivery bags were strewn about.

The accident also involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to witnesses.

No more information was immediately available.