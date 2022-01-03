Deadly collisions in Richmond, San Jose, Vallejo at start of new year

At least four people have been killed at the start of the new year in fatal car collisions across the Bay Area in Richmond, San Jose and Vallejo.

The most recent was reported in Richmond on Monday about 3:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

That's when a car struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Barrett Avenue and 12th Street. No additional information was immediately available.

On Sunday, a hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian in San Jose just after 8 p.m. near South White Road and East Hills Drive, according to police. San Jose police said it was the city's first fatal traffic collision and first pedestrian fatality in 2022.

And on Saturday about 9:30 p.m., police said two people were killed in a traffic collision in the 1000 block of Shasta Street in Vallejo. Police said the collision is under investigation.