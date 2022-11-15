Deadly concert attack: Men tied to Hells Angels arrested for assaults at Chris Stapleton show at Shoreline

article

Mountain View police on Tuesday arrested five men with ties to the Hells Angels, in connection with two assaults at a concert back in June-- one which resulted in the death of a man and the other which seriously injured an off-duty police officer.

The two attacks happened on June 19 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre where the Chris Stapleton concert was being held.

Police said that night, officers responded to reports of a man who was found to be unresponsive near a restaurant at the Shoreline.

Emergency crews rushed him to a hospital where he died about a week later, according to police. They identified the victim as 41-year-old Juan Gonzalez of Bakersfield. Police said the Santa Clara County coroner later determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food

SEE ALSO: Injured store worker speaks out after deadly random attack in San Francisco

It was also during the night of the concert that investigators said another man, an off-duty police officer, was also assaulted in a separate incident.

In a press release, police said the officer was "brutally assaulted by a group of men near a collection of portable restrooms." The men were seen walking away from the area after the attack.

Police said months of investigations involving local and federal law enforcement partners led them to the conclusion that the suspects all knew one another and appeared to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Investigators did not say what led to the assaults, but police told KTVU it did not appear that the suspects knew the victims.

The five-month-long investigation culminated with Tuesday’s arrests. "Mountain View teams executed arrest and search warrants at the homes of the suspects as well as a search warrant on the Hells Angels clubhouse in San Francisco," police said, adding that the men were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified as Julio Moran, 43, of San Mateo, Raymond Cunanan, 42, of Pleasant Hill and San Francisco residents Dominic Guardado, 33, David Wiesenhaven, 38, and Logan Winterton, 37.

Winterton was the only suspect arrested on murder. All but Guardado were facing charges of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury and were involved in one or both attacks, according to a police spokesperson.

Guardado was arrested on a charge of dissuading a witness to a crime.

Police shared the booking photos of all the men except for Winterton, saying they did not have his photo at this time.

Investigators described the cases as "extremely sensitive," requiring meticulous and diligent handling.

They hailed Tuesday’s arrests a success and extended their appreciation to the more than dozen law enforcement partners, including various local police agencies, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"I am exceptionally grateful for the dedication and tenacity our detectives put into this case to bring justice to the victims involved," said Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung.



