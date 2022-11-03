Injured store worker speaks out after deadly random attack in San Francisco

A longtime 7-Eleven worker in San Francisco says he is grateful to be alive after trying to stop an assault suspect who then punched him before killing a third man.

The employee who wishes to only be identified as Bob said, "Yeah, I was lucky."

He was left battered and bruised after the attack.

Bob and a second man were attacked at random by a suspect at the store near Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue in Visitacion Valley.

Police say the suspect went on to kill a third man outside in yet another unprovoked assault.

"Very scary," Bob said.

The suspect, Charles Short, 32, has been arrested on a number of felony counts, including murder, kidnapping, assault, mayhem and robbery.

According to Bob and police, it began at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect randomly grabbed a man waiting for a bus stop outside the store and put him in a headlock.

"Locking his neck, bring him inside the store and knock him in the window," Bob said.

The victim pleaded with Bob to call 911.

Bob went around the cash register, but then the intruder turned his attention to him.

"I grabbed my phone, and he hit me, maybe three times, and I went down," Bob said.

The suspect left the store. Bob locked the doors and kept the victim inside for safety.

But that's when police say the suspect then attacked and killed a third man, Richard Owen Sr., 77. That assault, which police say was also unprovoked, was captured on surveillance video.

"I'm sorry about that guy, what happened to him, and his family," Bob said.

Bob says he doesn't feel like a hero for stepping in.

"No, I don't believe," he said. "Just tried to help. Anybody could have done that."

Bob began working at the 7-Eleven store 40 years ago, a few months after his son Richard was born.

"It should not happen to him especially because he wouldn't hurt a fly and for something like this to happen to him, it's very unfortunate," Richard said.

Bob had hoped to return to work, but his family insisted that he retire. Bob reluctantly agreed.

"It's not worth it," he said.