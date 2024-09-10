Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash closes I-580 off-ramp in Oakland

Published  September 10, 2024
Bay City News

OAKLAND, Calif. - A deadly solo-vehicle crash closed the Seminary Avenue off-ramp from eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon. 

California Highway Patrol officers were sent to the crash at around 1 p.m.

The right lane was also briefly blocked but has since re-opened to traffic.

There is no estimated time for when the off-ramp might be reopened, and there is a slight backup lingering that stretches to High Street, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Officials have not given any information about what led up to the crash or about the victim. 
  
 