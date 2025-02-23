Deadly flu season in California, hundreds killed by disease

This year's flu season is hitting hard in California with over 900 deaths reported since October.

A recent report released by the California Department of Public Health shows this flu season has claimed more lives than in the last six years.

A quarter of those deaths were people under the age of 65, while 700 deaths were 65 and over.

At least 15 children have also died.

Why you should care:

Usually, flu season starts to slow down by February, but this year, the numbers keep rising.

The CDC has scrapped a campaign promoting seasonal flu shots just days after outspoken vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr. became the nation’s top health official.

The decision to halt the ads comes amid one of the worst flu seasons in decades.

The agency also canceled a conference with virus experts. The committee usually meets three times a year to advise the CDC director on how vaccines should be used.

The agency could be on the chopping block as it's set to be reviewed as part of an executive order by President Trump.