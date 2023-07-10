Two die in head-on crash near Brentwood: CHP

Two people died in a head-on crash early Monday morning south of Brentwood, which affected traffic for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to the intersection of Vasco Road and Walnut Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m., police said.

The driver of a silver Honda Fit and the driver of a silver Nissan Altima were traveling southbound on Vasco Road when the driver of a grey Acura Integra, traveling north, struck the rear of the Honda, which then struck the Acura, the CHP said.

The driver of the Nissan and the driver of the Acura were pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Honda sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, the CHP said.

Vasco Road remained closed for hours while officers investigated, the CHP said.

If anyone witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, they should contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov