Deadly home invasion in Brisbane

A person died after being shot Monday at a home in Brisbane,

police said.

Officers responded at 4:19 p.m. to a report of a home invasion

robbery in the 300 block of Alvarado Street near Brisbane Elementary School.

When they arrived they found a person dead from gunshot wounds.

The resident of the home was found safe and is cooperating with an

investigation.

Police said no threat to the public exists and more information

will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to get in

touch with Sgt. Gio Perez at (628) 219-2924 or perez@brisbaneca.org.

