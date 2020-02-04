Expand / Collapse search

Deadly home invasion in Brisbane

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Brisbane
Bay City News
Officers responded at 4:19 p.m. to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 300 block of Alvarado Street near Brisbane Elementary School. Feb. 4, 2020

BRISBANE, Calif. - A person died after being shot Monday at a home in Brisbane, 
police said.

Officers responded at 4:19 p.m. to a report of a home invasion 
robbery in the 300 block of Alvarado Street near Brisbane Elementary School. 

When they arrived they found a person dead from gunshot wounds. 

The resident of the home was found safe and is cooperating with an 
investigation. 

Police said no threat to the public exists and more information 
will be released when it becomes available. 

 Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to get in 
touch with Sgt. Gio Perez at (628) 219-2924 or perez@brisbaneca.org. 
       