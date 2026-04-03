Former 49ers linebacker Larry Grant gets opportunity to coach in UFL

The Brief Larry Grant has been named associate head coach, special teams' coordinator, and linebackers coach for the UFL's Columbus Aviators. Grant is a San Francisco native who spent 6 seasons in the NFL, who also serves as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator for City College of San Francisco.



San Francisco native and former 49ers linebacker Larry Grant will be busy this spring.

He currently serves as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator for City College of San Francisco.

New expansion team

Coach Grant received an opportunity to coach in the United Football League. The Columbus Aviators are a new expansion team in the UFL, and Grant's former 49ers teammate Ted Ginn Jr. is the head coach of the Aviators and decided to bring Coach Grant on his staff.

"He knew what I had been doing in this game for a long time, and it was a no-brainer. For him to bring me on as the linebacker coach at first, then added more roles on top of it. Special teams coordinator and just this last week he announced I'll be the associate head coach of the organization," said Grant.

Defense

Grant will be juggling multiple roles. While coaching in the UFL, he will still be coaching CCSF's defense.

"This is a Spring league that's only 10 games, and I'll be right back in a couple of months. I've built that staff the right way, going through spring ball, winter conditioning and strength phase to make sure everything is hitting on all cylinders. We got a good group of young men that ae older, so it made it a lot easier for me to come out here and take this job and build my network as well," said Grant.

Coach Grant spent six seasons in the NFL, seizing limited moments on defense and making plays on special teams.

One of the things he's emphasized to the Aviators and Rams is making an impact on special teams can sustain a long career in the NFL.

"If it wasn't for me blocking 12 punts in college, I wouldn't have ever had an opportunity to play in the NFL. Obviously, I was a good player, I did a lot of good things, too, on defense. The reason I was able to play six seasons was because I did something I didn't love, because I didn't love special teams at first. I learned to love it with the dudes I was around and that kept me in the game longer than a lot of guys who would've thought I wouldn't be in the game," said Grant.

What's next:

Spring ball begins for CCSF on Monday, April 6 and Coach Grant guaranteed they will win a national championship this upcoming season.

The Source Original reporting by KTVU's Keshawn Ward.