1 killed in Milpitas crash on I-880

The Brief The deadly crash happened on southbound I-880 in Milpitas near Tasman Drive, according to CHP. The initial crash appears to have involved two vehicles. More vehicles crashed after a car hit a tire on the road. The CHP has not said if the victim who died was involved in the first or second crash.



At least one died in a crash on southbound Interstate 880 in Milpitas early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Southbound I-880

What we know:

The CHP said that before 4 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a collision between two vehicles on the freeway's southbound lanes near Tasman Drive.

Featured article

More vehicles reportedly crashed after a car hit a tire on the roadway.

Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP confirmed on social media that at least one person died.

By 6:56 a.m. all lanes on the interstate were reopened.