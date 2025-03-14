1 killed in Milpitas crash on I-880
MILPITAS, Calif. - At least one died in a crash on southbound Interstate 880 in Milpitas early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Southbound I-880
What we know:
The CHP said that before 4 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a collision between two vehicles on the freeway's southbound lanes near Tasman Drive.
More vehicles reportedly crashed after a car hit a tire on the roadway.
Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP confirmed on social media that at least one person died.
By 6:56 a.m. all lanes on the interstate were reopened.
The Source: The California Highway Patrol along with Bay City News