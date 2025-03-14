Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in Milpitas crash on I-880

Published  March 14, 2025 8:04am PDT
Milpitas
Bay City News

    • The deadly crash happened on southbound I-880 in Milpitas near Tasman Drive, according to CHP.
    • The initial crash appears to have involved two vehicles. More vehicles crashed after a car hit a tire on the road.
    • The CHP has not said if the victim who died was involved in the first or second crash.

MILPITAS, Calif. - At least one died in a crash on southbound Interstate 880 in Milpitas early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Southbound I-880 

The CHP said that before 4 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a collision between two vehicles on the freeway's southbound lanes near Tasman Drive.

More vehicles reportedly crashed after a car hit a tire on the roadway.

Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP confirmed on social media that at least one person died.

By 6:56 a.m. all lanes on the interstate were reopened.

The Source: The California Highway Patrol along with Bay City News

