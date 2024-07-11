Deadly motorcycle crash in South San Jose

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a collision Thursday afternoon in South San Jose.

The crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle was reported about 4 p.m. in the area of Winfield Boulevard and Furlong Drive, police said on social media.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to police. No other information was provided about the collision.

Traffic will affected for several hours on Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Road, police said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The death is the city's 24th fatal collision this year.