Deadly shooting in broad daylight in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in broad daylight occurred in Oakland Wednesday afternoon.
Shots rang out in the 5600 block of Hilton Street near Bancroft Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The victim, reportedly a woman according to the East Bay Times, was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
The outlet also reports the shooting is Oakland's 55th homicide for 2024.
Oakland police responded to the scene and are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD's Homicide Section. Those with videos or photos about the shooting can forward them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.